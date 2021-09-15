Kazakh Health Minister receives seasonal flu shot

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi has received the seasonal flu shot on the first day of the mass vaccination campaign in the country, Kazinform reports.

Minister Tsoi took to his Facebook account to reveal that he traditionally got the annual seasonal flu vaccine. In his words, last year he didn’t catch a cold after the flu shot.

He reminded that the annual vaccination campaign against flu had kicked off in Kazakhstan and wished everybody good health.

This year Kazakhstan purchased 2.5 million doses of Russian-produced influenza vaccine in order to cover 13% of its population.

Earlier chief sanitary officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin warned Kazakhstanis of the upcoming flu season and urged them to vaccinate against both COVID-19 and flu within a 2-4 week interval.