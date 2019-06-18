Kazakh Health Minister reports high level of readiness to implement CSHI

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov reported to the Government about the level of the Ministry's readiness to introduce Compulsory Social Health Insurance (CSHI) starting 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"To ensure the timely implementation of CSHI from 2020: all the required statutory and regulatory enactments will be adopted until September 1; at the instruction of the Head of State, the wages of all health professionals will rise by 30% starting June of this year; by October 1, the Ministry's basic information systems will be integrated with the information systems of government agencies and healthcare providers, and healthcare providers choice automation will be completed; by January 1, 2020, contracts for the year 2020 will be concluded with healthcare providers alongside their readiness to work in the CSHI system," Yelzhan Birtanov told a Government meeting.



He also told the Government about CSHI implementation preparations in the regions.



"To prepare for the full-scale implementation of the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system, it is planned to conduct, jointly with the Karaganda regional administration, CSHI pilot starting September 1, 2019. (...) As part of the pilot project, able-bodied citizens will be provided with preventive examinations, extended rehabilitation. This will require the allocation of additional KZT 2.3 billion from the Central Government Budget," the minister said.

Yelzhan Birtanov also pointed out that by now, the Healthcare Ministry has formed the regulatory framework, is doing large-scale awareness-raising activities and resolving the issues of automation, equipment, and digitalization of the health sector.

"We expect a visible effect of improved access and quality of healthcare of people, including two-package financial security. In general, it could speak of a high level of readiness for the implementation of the CSHI system and new healthcare approaches," concluded Birtanov.