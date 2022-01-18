Kazakh Health Minister reveals regions with lowest vaccination figures
While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Giniyat said that over 9.5 million of eligible population (79.6%) has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to over 8.8 million of eligible population (75.8%).
However, Azhar Giniyat added that vaccination figures vary from region to region.
For instance, 100% of eligible population got vaccinated in three regions of Kazakhstan – East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.
In her words, 75% of eligible population was inoculated in four regions of the country – the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.
60-72% of eligible population was vaccinated in seven regions of Kazakhstan.
According to Minister Giniyat, less than 60% of eligible population got vaccinated in Mangistau and Kostanay regions.