Kazakh Health Minister reveals regions with lowest vaccination figures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed how many people got vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Giniyat said that over 9.5 million of eligible population (79.6%) has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to over 8.8 million of eligible population (75.8%).

However, Azhar Giniyat added that vaccination figures vary from region to region.

For instance, 100% of eligible population got vaccinated in three regions of Kazakhstan – East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

In her words, 75% of eligible population was inoculated in four regions of the country – the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

60-72% of eligible population was vaccinated in seven regions of Kazakhstan.

According to Minister Giniyat, less than 60% of eligible population got vaccinated in Mangistau and Kostanay regions.