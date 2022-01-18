EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:45, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Minister reveals regions with lowest vaccination figures

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed how many people got vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Giniyat said that over 9.5 million of eligible population (79.6%) has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to over 8.8 million of eligible population (75.8%).

    However, Azhar Giniyat added that vaccination figures vary from region to region.

    For instance, 100% of eligible population got vaccinated in three regions of Kazakhstan – East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    In her words, 75% of eligible population was inoculated in four regions of the country – the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    60-72% of eligible population was vaccinated in seven regions of Kazakhstan.

    According to Minister Giniyat, less than 60% of eligible population got vaccinated in Mangistau and Kostanay regions.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!