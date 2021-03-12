Kazakh Health Minister says epidemiological situation stable

NUR-SULTAN. KAINFORM – Health Minister Alexei Tsoi says the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Presently the [epidemiological] situation in Kazakhstan is stable. We do see fluctuations in numbers [of new COVID-19 cases] during the week. The number of fresh infections is lower on Mondays and Tuesdays and grow starting from Wednesdays and Thursdays. It is due to the fact that lower number of PCR tests is conducted on weekends,» noted Minister Tsoi in an interview with Khabar News Agency, adding that some laboratories are closed during weekends.

According to the minister, the number of new COVID-19 cases has reduced by 30% compared to January.

«Presently the situation is stable and the healthcare system is fully ready,» he noted.

Minister Tsoi also touched upon the issue of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection. He didn’t rule out the opportunity that Kazakhstan would purchase the anti-COVID vaccines from other countries. In his words, the negotiations with distributors of Sinovac, Pfizer, Modern and other vaccines are ongoing.