Kazakh Health Minister talks about pace of vaccination at Government’s session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi spoke about the pace of the ongoing vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday Government session, Minister Tsoi said the vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan is underway.

«5.2 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine have been used so far. 3,246,795 people or 32.8% of eligible population have been inoculated with the first component of the vaccine. The second component was administered to 1,954,372 people,» he said.

The minister stressed that vaccination rooms and centers across the country are supplied with enough doses of the vaccines. According to him, currently 800,000 doses of the first component and 1.4 million doses of the second component are available. Delivery of vaccines of the regions of Kazakhstan is carried out in line with the approved schedule.

Tsoi also praised the growing number of those willing to vaccinate. In his words, the number of those vaccinated grew from 254,000 last week to 405,000 this week.