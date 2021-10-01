Kazakh Health Minister Tsoi delivers speech on sidelines of 76th UNGA meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi joined the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on universal health coverage with the participation of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting Kazakhstan’s commitment to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and promotion of the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations on primary health care globally.

In his speech, Mr. Tsoi thanked the organizers, including Georgia, Japan, Thailand, WHO, and the universal health coverage-2030 movement for the meeting and inviting Kazakhstan as a co-sponsor.

«The UN member States’ obligation to support universal health coverage and reach it by 2030 becomes a more difficult and critically important task during the COVID-19 pandemic. The universal health coverage is based on the principle, according to which, all people need to have access to quality medical services they require without any financial difficulty,» said Tsoi.

As the Astana Declaration says primary health care is the cornerstone of sustainable healthcare system to achieve universal health coverage and the SDGs regarding health. The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the growing role of primary health care – one of the key response measures – providing access of the population to the main health services.

«Kazakhstan is the cradle of primary health care where the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations were adopted. The member States confirmed their commitment to the basic right of every person for the highest attainable standard without distinction. Moreover, the countries adopted the primary health care operational framework providing for 14 tools for strengthening primary health care at national level,» said Tsoi.