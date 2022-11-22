Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some 500,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines are available in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asked what COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to Kazakhstanis who would like to get vaccinated, Minister Giniyat confirmed that homegrown QazVac and China’s Sinopharm vaccines are in place.

In her words, Pfizer vaccine will become available in Kazakhstan as part of humanitarian aid. «It will be announced next week how many doses [of Pfizer] we are getting,» she said.

Pfizer vaccine, according to her, will be available to all categories of the population.

Minister Giniyat reminded it is important to get boosted against the coronavirus infection as the world is observing COVID-19 resurgence. The number of newly detected COVID-19 cases is on the rise in neighboring countries, namely China, Azerbaijan, Israel, and more, she added.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 56 new cases of the coronavirus infection. 743 people are being treated for COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, including 625 at-home care patients.