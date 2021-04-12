Kazakh Health Minister warns of worsening COVID-19 situation in April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation has been worsening in Kazakhstan in April, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country has reported 24,955 cases of COVID-19 in April, three times the figure in March. Up to 2,800 contract the virus each day.

The health minister said that all regions of the country, except for Kostanay and Turkestan regions, have reported rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

According to him, Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty region account for 61% of the total COVID-19 cases.

Earlier at the session the minister noted that Kazakhstan had been in the COVID-19 «red zone» for 12 consecutive days, with eight areas, including Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, West Kazkahstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Almaty regions, listed as COVID-19 high-risk areas.