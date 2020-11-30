09:55, 30 November 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakh Health Ministry issues update on COVID-19 numbers
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,164 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.
Out of 13,164 COVID-19 patients, 905 of whom are children, 3,516 patients are being treated as in-patients, and 9,648 – as out-patients.
222 patients are under treatment for severe COVID-19. The number of patients with critical COVID-19 stands at 31. Those on ventilators number 33.