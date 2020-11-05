EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 05 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Ministry updates COVID-19 numbers in country

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,223 people, including 340 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Those under coronavirus treatment include 2,572 COVID-19 patients being treated as in-patients and 2,651 - as out-patients.

    148 people are being treated for severe COVID-19. The number of patients with critical COVID-19 stands at 25, while those put on ventilators number 26.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!