EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 16 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Ministry updates vaccination rates in country

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 16, 8,556,638 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The number of Kazakhstanis received both components of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 7,840,876.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 931 cases of and 1,503 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!