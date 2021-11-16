Kazakh Health Ministry updates vaccination rates in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 16, 8,556,638 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The number of Kazakhstanis received both components of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 7,840,876.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 931 cases of and 1,503 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.