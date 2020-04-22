Kazakh Healthcare Minister to undergo test for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov is expected today to undergo test for coronavirus infection,» an official spokesperson Dias Akhmetsharip said.

He added that 90% of the Ministry’s staff work at home therefore the risk of contracting the novel infection is low. The results of the Minister’s test will be made public.

As earlier reported, the ex-Vice Minister of Healthcare, Kamalzhan Nadyrov, was tested positive. His contacts are to be traced.