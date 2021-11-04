Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, AstraZeneca ink memorandum of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and AstraZeneca agreed to step up cooperation in healthcare sector, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

On the sidelines of the 8th session of the intergovernmental commission of Great Britain and Kazakhstan, the sides inked the memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and AstraZeneca’s representative office in Kazakhstan.

The document is aimed at developing qualitative and accessible healthcare, increasing life expectancy of Kazakhstani citizens up to 75 years by 2025, further training of healthcare workers and other goals.

Vice Minister of Healthcare Zhandos Burkitbayev said that 2020 made it clear that a comprehensive approach is needed in order to improve the quality and accessibility of medical help for citizens. He added that the ministry realizes that in order to make a qualitative shift in indicators characterizing the public health it is crucial to coordinate efforts of the entire society, including government bodies, business, and public organizations at all levels.

For his part, director of AstraZeneca’s representative office in Kazakhstan Alexander Tarishkin said the memorandum will allow to use the accumulated global expertise of the company in order to improve medical help in Kazakhstan. One of the most important goals of the memorandum, according to him, is that Kazakhstan will get access to innovative pharmaceutical products in the shortest time possible after registration.

British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach stressed that signing of the memorandum is a one more step towards strengthening relations between Great Britain and Kazakhstan during the times of COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed hope that the memorandum will help cement British-Kazakh socioeconomic cooperation and will grant Kazakhstanis access to the best healthcare practices and innovative therapy.