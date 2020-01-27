Kazakh Healthcare Ministry launches novel coronavirus dedicated call centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In view of the latest novel coronavirus infection developments the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry established the call centre.

The 24/7 call centre provides updated information regarding the virus outbreak, prophylactic measures and key symptoms of the disease. Call on 1406 or +7 717 2 76 80 43.

If you have symptoms such as a headache, running nose, chest pains, pneumonia, fever heat, rapid breathing contact 103.