TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:26, 27 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Healthcare Ministry launches novel coronavirus dedicated call centre

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In view of the latest novel coronavirus infection developments the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry established the call centre.

    The 24/7 call centre provides updated information regarding the virus outbreak, prophylactic measures and key symptoms of the disease. Call on 1406 or +7 717 2 76 80 43.

    If you have symptoms such as a headache, running nose, chest pains, pneumonia, fever heat, rapid breathing contact 103.


    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus
