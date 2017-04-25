Kazakh Healthcare Ministry plans to cooperate with Google Inc.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan plans to cooperate with Google Inc. in fight against flu, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Two years ago Google Flu Trends developed a technology allowing to predict flu outbreak 10 days into the future. This technology is of paramount importance. We believe that it can significantly improve health and quality of life of Kazakhstanis," Kazakhstani scientists Almaz Sharman said, while speaking at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev told Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov who attended the session that the ministry should pay attention to this idea.



"We will use various instruments, including the technology proposed by Google Inc. We've already starting working with IBM. We also plan to cooperate with Google Inc.," Minister Birtanov responded.



Earlier at the session Minister Birtanov made presentation of the new model of public healthcare developed in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).