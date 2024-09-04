Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister relieved of his duties

Zhandos Burkitbayev is relieved of his duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He was appointed to the post in January 2021.

Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Almaty National Medical University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy.

He started his career in 1996 at the city clinical hospital of the Almaty Emergency Medical Care.

In 2008 he headed the Blood Centre in Astana. In 2019 was appointed the CEO of the National Scientific Cancer Centre.