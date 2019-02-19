Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister relieved of his duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoi has been relieved of his duties as the Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform reports referring to primeminister.kz.

Tsoi was born April 2, 1977 in Chimkent. Graduated from the SELS College London, PhD courses at Kazakhstan's State Medical Academy, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Daneker International Law and International Business Institute, Higher School of Corporate Management of the Russian National Economy and Public Service Academy under the Russian President and International Business Academy.



Since February 17, 2017 he has been acting as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.