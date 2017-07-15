Kazakh heart attack survivor may be deported from Spain over expired visa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kulpash Hasanova, who suffered a heart attack in Spain, may now be deported from the country because of an expired visa, KTK TV Channel reports.

The condition of the 60-year-old Kulpash Hasanova, who suffered a heart attack during a vacation in Spain, has stabilized. However, the woman remains unconscious. Her daughter Aliya has been trying to extend her visa. And, according to the latest information, Spanish police refuses to do so until the insurance company in Almaty covers all expenses. Otherwise, Aliya and her mother may face deportation from Spain.

- I spoke to a police officer and he told me that we can not extend a visa if we do not have a guarantee from the insurance company that they will cover my mom's expenses for treatment until the end of her stay in the country. It turns out that now Interteach does not give us guarantees to cover expenses and we remain in a difficult situation, Aliya Baygobatova said.

She has already turned to the Kazakhstan consuls in Spain for help asking to issue the document required by the migration service, however, the diplomatic mission can not do this at the moment.

- We are here legally, until July 19 after that we'll become illegal. I'm asking my country to help us as we are in a difficult situation because of the insurance company, explained Kulpash Khasanova's daughter.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported that it is closely cooperating with the Spanish authorities, and the issue of visa extension is now being resolved.

- We sent an official note to the migration service with a request to extend visas to our citizens for 2 months - until September 28. This is the maximum possible time, and currently, negotiations are underway. And I think that we will continue the work, and I think the Spanish authorities to meet us halfway. Anyway, we will do everything necessary to solve this problem," said Anuar Zhainakov, head of the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Kulpash Khasanova from Astana has been in the hospital since July 7. She was hospitalized in a serious condition right from the hotel. Today the woman's condition has stabilized, and she is being prepared for surgery.

Earlier her daughter Aliya shared their story on Facebook. According to her, Interteach issued her mother an insurance policy for up to 30,000 euros but then refused to cover the expenses. According to her, the cost of 4 days of intensive care amounted to 38,000 euros, including 17,000 euros for the conducted angiogram.

Interteach commented on the case saying that, "After an examination and verification of all materials and supporting documents by Intertech, the company will decide on the amount of payment to Khasanova Kulpash in accordance with the terms of the contract. The company does not refuse to fulfill its obligations," the company's response to Kazinform's official request says.