    09:15, 17 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh heavyweight Kossobutskiy KOs Machimana

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unbeaten Kazakh heavyweight boxer Zhan Kossobutskiy (10-0, 9 КО) has held a fight within the contest in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Zhan Kossobutskiy (104 kg) fought against a 40-year-old Osborne Machimana (146 kg) of South Africa (23-12-2, 17 КО). Kossobutskiy knocked out his rival in the first round earning premature victory.

    Osborne Machimana had 13th loss in his career. Machimana was once a very serviceable fighter and he sent former world champion Corrie Sanders into retirement in 2008.





