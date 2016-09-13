Kazakh hockey player Devyatkin probably committed suicide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Russian hockey player Pyotr Devyatkin, whose body was found in Novosibirsk, had probablycommited a suicide, according to press service of the Russian MIA for Novosibirsk region.

On September 10, local police department was reported about a corpse of a man found at 12-Nemirovich-Danchenko Street. When policemen came there, they saw a body of man, born 1977, and who had probably committed a suicide.

As local mass media reported, he had a suicide note by him.

As reported, In recent years, Devyatkin worked as a children's coach in Sakhalin. He had a wife and a little child.

Pyotr Gennadyevich Devyatkin was born March 8, 1977 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He was a quarter-finalist of the 1998 Winter Olympic Games, champion of Russia in 1995 and champion of the 1999 Asian Games.