    10:19, 13 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh hockey player Devyatkin probably committed suicide

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Russian hockey player Pyotr Devyatkin, whose body was found in Novosibirsk, had probablycommited a suicide, according to press service of the Russian MIA for Novosibirsk region.

    On September 10, local police department was reported about a corpse of a man found at 12-Nemirovich-Danchenko Street. When policemen came there, they saw a body of man, born 1977, and who had probably committed a suicide.

    As local mass media reported, he had a suicide note by him.

    As reported, In recent years, Devyatkin worked as a children's coach in Sakhalin. He had a wife and a little child.

    Pyotr Gennadyevich Devyatkin was born March 8, 1977 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He was a quarter-finalist of the 1998 Winter Olympic Games, champion of Russia in 1995 and champion of the 1999 Asian Games.

