Kazakh hockey player found dead in Russia's Novosibirsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakh and Russian hockey player - 39-year-old Pyotr Devyatkin - was found dead by police in Novosibirsk, Kazinform refers to Sport-Express.

Devyatkin played for Moscow's Dinamo, Neftekhimik, Salavat Yulayev, Spartak and Amur.

He became a quarter-finalist of the 1998 Olympic tournament in Nagano as a member of the Kazakh team.

In recent years, Devyatkin worked as a children's coach in Sakhalin. He had a wife and a little child.

