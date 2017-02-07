EN
    22:30, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh hockey players power into Universiade 2017 final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national men's hockey team will face Russia in the final game of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the semifinal match Team Kazakhstan devastated Czech hockey players 4:1.

    Although Daniel Arnost of Czech Republic opened the score in the first stanza, it didn't help the guests win the match.

    Kazakh Konstantin Savenkov tied the score 1:1 in the first period. Dmitriy Grents and Pavel Akolzin gave Kazakhstan a 3:1 lead in the second period.

    Alexey Antsiferov sent the Kazakh squad into the final by scoring the fourth goal in the final period.

    Kazakhstan vs. Russia final will take place on February 8.

