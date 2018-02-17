Kazakh hockey players stun Hungary 5:2 at Eurochallenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national hockey team beat Hungarians in the first match of Eurochallenge in Katowice, Poland, with the score 5:2 Kazinform refers to SPORTINFORM.

The Kazakh players opened the scoring in the 7th minute (Maklukov). In the second period they put the second puck in (Zhailauov). In the third stanza Hungarians scored a goal (Garat). However, within the next minutes Kazakhstan's Mikhailis and Starchenko sent pucks in. Hungarians scored another goal (Shofron), however, the last puck thrown by Starchenko (Kazakhstan) into the rival's gate sealed the fate of the match 5:2.

At 1:00 pm Astana time there will be aired the second game of Eurochallenge between the Polish squad and Italians.

On the night from the 17th to 18th of February Kazakhstani team will meet with Poland (start at 01:00) and on the 18th of February with Italians (start at 20:30).