Kazakh hockey players to vie for 29th Winter Universiade medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 29th Winter Universiade will be held in Krasnoyarsk, Russia from 2 through 12 March 2019, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

During the Universiade, hockey players from 12 countries will clash for medals. They were divided into two groups. Kazakhstan's ice hockey team and their rivals from Latvia, Sweden, Great Britain, Switzerland and Canada will face off in Group 1.



In Group 2 there are hockey players from Russia Hungary, Japan, the Czech Republic, the U.S. and Slovakia.