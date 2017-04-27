EN
    09:21, 27 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh hockey players top scorer list

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh forwards Nigel Dawes and Brandon Bochenski have come to the top during the matches of 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A, Sports.kz reports.    

    For four matches Dawes has gained 7 points (4+3) and now tops the goal scorer list of the entire tournament. As to Bochenski, he has earned 6 points (2+4).

    Also, with 3 points (1+2) another Kazakh ice hockey team player forward Martin St.Pierre is also inside the top 10. 

     

