    11:42, 29 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh hockey squad beats Chinese 22:0

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's men's hockey squad in its first match at the Universiade defeated Chinese team with a score of 22:0.

    Kazakhstanis were putting one puck after another in the net of Chinese goal. And only in the first half they scored 9 goals.

    In the second half Kazakh team scored another 6 goals and finished the match by another 7 goals in the last period.

    In their next game Kazakhstanis will play against Sweden on 31 January.

     

