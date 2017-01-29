Kazakh hockey squad beats Chinese 22:0

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's men's hockey squad in its first match at the Universiade defeated Chinese team with a score of 22:0.

Kazakhstanis were putting one puck after another in the net of Chinese goal. And only in the first half they scored 9 goals.

In the second half Kazakh team scored another 6 goals and finished the match by another 7 goals in the last period.

In their next game Kazakhstanis will play against Sweden on 31 January.