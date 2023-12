NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani men's ice hockey team beat Lithuania 3:1 on Wednesday in its second game of 2019 IIHF World Championship Division I A Group underway in Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.

Earlier, Kazakhstan defeated Slovenia 3:2.



After two rounds South Korea, Belarus and Kazakhstan rank among top 3 so far. The A Group tournament will end on May 5. The two best teams will win a ticket to the top division.