Kazakh honorary consulate unveiled in federal state of Saxony-Anhalt

The opening ceremony of the honorary consulate of Kazakhstan was held in the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, which aims at the development of active cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The opening ceremony of the honorary consulate was addressed by Rainer Robra, head of the State Chancellery and Minister of Culture of the State of Saxony-Anhalt.

State Minister Rainer Robra stressed that the opening of the honorary consulate is not only a further strengthening of the long-standing relations between the state of Saxony-Anhalt and the Republic of Kazakhstan, but also recognition of the work of Felix von Limburg in promoting economic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov, introducing the new Honorary Consul Felix von Limburg, spoke about his role in strengthening friendly ties between the two peoples and states, as well as informed the public and the political establishment about current realities in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh ambassador also highlighted that Kazakhstan today is a dynamically developing country with stable GDP growth, where a favourable atmosphere has been created for foreign investment and the implementation of joint projects has been created. During the event, a consular patent was presented to the new representative of Kazakhstan, Felix von Limburg.

The work of the honorary consulate (without consular activities) will be extended to the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt.

For more than 30 years Felix von Limburg has been active in business in Magdeburg and beyond. As part of the international activities of his company B.T. Innovation GmbH and the development of innovative solutions in the construction industry, a plant for the production of building materials was opened in Kazakhstan.