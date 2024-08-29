Kazakh horse Kabirkhan to participate in V World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan’s famous horse Kabirkhan is set to compete in the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the National and Equestrian Sports Center Kairkhan Maulen stated that approximately 30 horses are currently undergoing preparation with Kazakhstan's national kokpar team, with 24 of them scheduled to arrive in Astana tomorrow.

“All 24 horses have been awarded titles and continue to win. Kurmanbek Turganbek will be riding Nurgasqa, the horse that won the World Championship. Other stallions, such as Zhumyrtuyaq (Egg) and Secret, may participate too. Kazakh horse Kabirkhan, who won the Dubai World Cup, is also expected to arrive,” Kairkhan Maulen said.

He noted that there may still be some changes due to weather conditions and horse transportation.

“As these horses are privately owned, this issue is beyond the competence of the state or the national team. However, all of the horses representing our country have been carefully selected and prepared," he added.

Kazakh horse Kabirkhan won a prestigious race at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai January 12. Later in March, Kabirkhan under an Irish jockey finished 9th at the Dubai World Cup.