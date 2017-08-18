Kazakh, Hungarian botanical gardens agree to cooperate

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Almaty Botanical Garden has joined the Pannon Breeding international program, Kazinform reports.

The cooperation agreement was signed at the international scientific conference dedicated to study, preservation and rational usage of Eurasian flora held in Almaty these days.



In attendance at the conference was Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Sandor Fazekas who noted the importance of the Kazakh-Hungarian agricultural cooperation.



He said: "We would like to work together with Kazakhstani scientists within the framework of Pannon Breeding program. We want to find and grow plants suitable for climates of both countries," Minister Fazekas said.



During the conference the Botanics and Phytointroduction Institute and the Eötvös Loránd University Botanical Garden signed the agreement on Pannon Breeding program. Over 1,000 new plant species are expected to appear on the territory of the Almaty Botanical Garden as a result of joint work.



Thanks to the program both Kazakhstan and Hungary will be able to expand genetic stock of agricultural and horticultural plants. Climate conditions in many areas of Hungary resemble those in Almaty city and there are no doubts that plants will take roots in both places.