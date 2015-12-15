Kazakh-Hungarian Direct Investment Fund’s reserves to make 100 mln c.u. - Malelov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The initial volume of the Kazakh-Hungarian Direct Investment Fund made 40 mln c.u. Head of JSC National Managing Holding KazAgro Nurlybek Malelov has told it a briefing today.

In December 2015, KazAgro and Hungary’s Eximbank established a Kazakh-Hungarian Direct Investment Fund, whose goal is to finance agricultural projects in the territory of Kazakhstan. The initial reserves of the fund made 40 mln c.u. and it may be increased up to 100 mln,” Malelov said.

The fund will enable private agricultural entities to attract investment to develop and expand their activities.