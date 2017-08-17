Kazakh-Hungarian fund to finance greenhouse complex project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Hungarian direct investment fund is about to start financing the first project in Kazakhstan - a greenhouse complex in Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

CEO of JSC "National Managing Holding "KazAgro" Gulnaz Atamkulova revealed that the first contract is expected to be signed during the AgroInvest Forum 2017.



KazAgro and Hungary's Eximbank established the fund in early December 2015 in order to finance agricultural projects on the territory of Kazakhstan. Initial capital of the fund amounted to $40 million. It was noted that the fund will enable private agricultural companies to attract investments to develop and expand their activities.



AgroInvest Forum 2017 will take place in Astana on August 25, 2017. Over 100 participants from Kazakhstan, China, Iran, the UAE, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and other countries are expected to participate.



Gulnaz Atamkulova said: "Number of registered participants exceeds 120 people, 40 of which will represent Kazakhstani business, mainly agricultural enterprises in need of additional capital. Taken together those enterprises need over 165 billion tenge."



JSC "Agricultural Credit Corporation" and European Investment Bank (EIB), KazAgro and the Asian Development Bank, and other organizations are believed to sign a number of documents on the sidelines of the forum.



Plus, the abovementioned contract of the Kazakh-Hungarian fund on implementation of the first project - the greenhouse complex in Aktobe region will be inked at the forum.