Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council to convene in Astana in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council is to convene in Astana in autumn 2016.

According to Kazakhstan Ambassador to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov, the two countries signed a declaration on strategic partnership in June 2014 during Kazakh PM Karim Massimov’s visit to this country. In the course of an official visit of Hungarian Premier Victor Orban to Kazakhstan in April 2015, the sides agreed on establishment of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council. Thus, Hungary became the first country in Central-Eastern Europe to have strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

“We do not have any unregulated problems. We have no problems in our relations. We share common view on many international issues and we back each other’s initiatives at the international arena,” said the Kazakh Diplomat at a press conference in Astana on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan and Hungary established diplomatic relations on March 23, 1992. Kazakhstan is the fourth largest trading partner of Hungary among CIS countries. In 2015, bilateral trade turnover made $106.2 mln ($19.6 mln of export and $86.6 mln of import).