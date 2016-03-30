EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:31, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Hungarian tennis duo strolls into Miami Open quarterfinal

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova together with Hungarian Timea Babos reached the quarterfinal of the Miami Open 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The fourth-seed Shvedova and Babos outclassed the Aussie tandem Casey Dellacqua and Sam Stosur in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 in the second-round match.
    In the quarterfinal they will face off with Kateryna Bondarenko and Olga Savchuk from Ukraine.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $6.8 million.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!