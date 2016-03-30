Kazakh-Hungarian tennis duo strolls into Miami Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova together with Hungarian Timea Babos reached the quarterfinal of the Miami Open 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The fourth-seed Shvedova and Babos outclassed the Aussie tandem Casey Dellacqua and Sam Stosur in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 in the second-round match.

In the quarterfinal they will face off with Kateryna Bondarenko and Olga Savchuk from Ukraine.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $6.8 million.