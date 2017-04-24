Kazakh ice hockey team loses to Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second match of 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Kazakhstan met with South Korea, Sports.kz reports.

In the first period Brandon Bochenski opened scoring and Jin Hui Ahn tied it up. Nigel Dawes gave Kazakhstan a 2-1 lead in the second period. At the beginning of the last period Korea's defenceman Alex Plante evened the score. Then the Koreans capitalized on a counter-attack with Sanghoon Shin hammering the puck, and later Plante and Kisung Kim resulted in Korea's victory 5:2.

Kazakhstan vs. Korea 2:5 (1:1, 1:0, 0:4).

Kazakhstan will compete with Poland on April 25 at 4:30 pm.