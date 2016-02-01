EN
    18:33, 01 February 2016

    Kazakh-Indian duo advances at ATP Challenger in Australia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Saketh Myneni have advanced to the second round of the 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia with the prize fund of $75,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match the top-seed Golubev and Myneni eliminated Aussie duo Harry Bourchier and Daniel Nolan in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.
    In the second-round match the Kazakh-Indian tandem will face the winners of the Shuichi Sekiguchi and Takuto Niki vs. Jarryd Chaplin and Benjamin Mitchell match.
    On Tuesday, the 8th-seeded Golubev will play against Aussie Gavin Van Peperzeel in men's singles event.
    This week Andrey Golubev slid 17 spots down to №221 in the updated ATP rankings.

