Kazakh-Indian Investment Forum held in New Delhi

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM On November 12-14, the city of New Delhi hosted the Kazakhstan-India Investment Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The organizers of the event are the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India, Kazakh Invest National Company and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).



The Kazakh delegation consisted of 10 leading companies of the country. From the Indian side, the forum was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), experts, academic communities, mass media and chiefs of more than 50 major companies.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev welcomed the guests and told them about the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Indian cooperation.



CEO of Kazakh Invest Saparbek Tuyakbayev provided a detailed information about the opportunities of doing business in Kazakhstan, the conditions of government support and competitive advantages of attracting foreign investments. He spoke in detail about some priority investment projects approved by the Kazakh government and called the Indian companies to join their implementation in Kazakhstan.



The Indian businessmen expressed interest in agricultural, ore-mining, engineering, telecommunications, healthcare and other projects.



Director of the Indian MEA's Eurasia Division Mnish Prabhat pointed out step-by-step development of the two countries' bilateral cooperation which were raised to a strategic level in 2009.



Representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Swain highly praised the large-scale reforms being conducted in Kazakhstan, which has become an open and investment-attractive country in a short period of time.



On the sidelines of the Forum, the Kazakh delegation had a meeting with Sidharath Kapur, Executive Director and Member of the Board of GMR and Vice President of GMR Manomay Rai. The company has a vast experience in implementation of Aerocity project, in development of infrastructure in the area of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The sides agreed to consider the possibility of GMR's participation in implementation of a large investment project on construction of a transport-logistics hub near Astana International Airport.



The delegation met also with senior officials of RVHealthcare which has been working in Kazakhstan for 10 years. RVHealthcare and its Kazakhstani partners are working on production of 5 items of medications . The Indian company plans to increase the volume of investment to $30mln and to establish a pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan.



Besides, a number of agreements was reached at B2B meeting with NTPC, Shalimarvalves, CGgroup, Artemishospitals, Venky's poultry farm and others.



Kazakhstan and India established diplomatic ties 26 years ago. The bilateral cooperation was moved to a strategic level in 2009 during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to India. Presently the two countries successfully cooperate in space industry, military and technical sector, IT, fintech, oil and gas, banking etc.