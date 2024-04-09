Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on Combating Terrorism convenes in Astana

A meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on Combating Terrorism was held in Astana under the chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The event was attended by representatives of the foreign ministries and relevant authorities of the two countries. During the meeting, the participants exchanged mutual assessments of regional and global threats, as well as discussed current challenges in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalization, including threats caused by the spread of drugs and the use of new technologies.

Following the meeting, both sides reached an agreement on strengthening cooperation on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.