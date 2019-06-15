EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 15 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh industrial development committee head named

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister decreed to appoint Kanat Baitov as the head of the Industrial Development and Industrial Security Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, the PM's press service reports.

    Baitov born in 1968 is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, and the Kokshetau Economics and Management Institute.

    Since February this year he has been acting as the deputy chairman of the Industrial Development and Industrial Security Committee.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!