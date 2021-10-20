Kazakh industry and infrastructure development vice minister on tasks facing mining and metallurgical sector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Adilbek Sarsembayev announced the main tasks facing the mining and metallurgical sector of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, the country is facing the task of achieving more deep processing of domestic raw materials and manufacturing products with higher value-added, expanding the names of highly technological export-oriented goods,» said the vice minister of industry and infrastructural development of Kazakhstan at the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.

According to him, the development of comprehensive subsectors with huge economic potential is no less relevant.

«For instance, production of rare and rare-earth metals used in the manufacturing of modern materials and technologies. Such major companies as Kazzinc, Corporation Kazakhmys, and Ulbinsk Metallurgical Plant have been successfully producing rare metals. However, it is important to deepen high value-added production,» he said.

Today, the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress is an effective platform for professional meetings, reaching agreements, and signing contracts. With foreign experts participating in the event, it promotes exchanges of experiences, best practices, and development of new solutions.