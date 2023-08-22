Kazakh Industry Ministry and VietJet Air sign MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit of the Kazakh President to Vietnam the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry and VietJet Air signed a memorandum of understanding, Kazinform learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev and SOVICO Group co-founder and CEO, VietJet Air Vice Chairman of Board of Directors Nguyen Thanh Hung inked the memorandum.

The memorandum is called to boost mutual air cargo carriage, expand flight geography and increase flight frequency between Kazakhstan and Vietnam within the open skies policy.

The memo is expected to contribute to the further development of tourism, cultural, investments, and business cooperation.