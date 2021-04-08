Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry proposes to hold environmental campaign with youth of UN countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 7-8, 2021, the X Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) entitled «Sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable development» was held in an online format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva in her video message called on the participants to support the initiative of Kazakhstan to proclaim the International Year of Volunteer Mobilization, announced by the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev at the UN General Assembly.

The head of the IOR also proposed to implement a new joint project in 2021 in the field of environmental education.

«An important basis for the sustainable development of the country is the environmental education of society, the environmental culture of the individual. The Ministry proposed to hold a joint environmental campaign «Clean Planet« in 2021 with the involvement of the youth of the UN countries,» said Balayeva.

At the same time, the Minister noted that Kazakhstan supports the initiative of the Uzbek side to create a Group of Friends on Youth Issues at the UN platform and promote the draft UN International Convention on the Rights of Youth.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum serves as a global platform for open dialogue between Member States and young leaders from around the world on issues affecting the lives of young people.