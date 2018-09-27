Kazakh Information Minister addresses regional media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has opened the Regional Media Forum as part of the Astana Media Week 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I believe that this event becomes more and more significant and trending every year. Having gathered together representatives of the leading local mass media at one platform, we can discuss key issues of the development of regional media," the minister said.

He said that regularly conducting opinion surveys, the Ministry constantly sees people's high demand for comprehensive coverage of the local agenda.

"It is breeding ground for your development. And it is encouraging to see that every year more and more regional mass media, by virtue of mastering new technologies, competent journalism and management, are hitting the top of nation-wide ratings. For its part, the Ministry is ready to provide all-round support. We are open to your proposals and initiatives," the head of the ministry concluded.

It is to be recalled that yesterday over 2,000 guests including 60 top managers of Kazakhstani and international media industry and over 50 production companies gathered at the KazMediaCenter in the Kazakh capital.

The Astana Media Week will run from 26 to 28 September. These days it is planned to hold the Content Market exhibition, the Regional Media Forum, and the Astana Digital Forum.