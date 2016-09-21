EN
    19:11, 21 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Information Minister buys dombra at Kazpochta online store

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev bought dombra, a musical string instrument, for his colleague at postmarket.kz.

    "I had a chance to use the new service www.postmarket.kz launched by JSC Kazpochta to develop e-commerce in the cities and regions of Kazakhstan," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.

    "I found a great present for my colleague in Made in Kazakhstan section," he added.

    Postmarket.kz offers fast delivery of the things you order to any destination in Kazakhstan at attractive prices.

