Kazakh Information Minister holds briefing for reps of diplomatic corps and int’l organizations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Aida Balayeva, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister, has held a briefing on the issues supervised by the Ministry for the representatives of diplomatic corps and international organizations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The briefing was joined online by over 100 reps of foreign States of near and far abroad, international organizations as well as attended by around 30 at the conference room of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President.

Addressing the event, the Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister noted that openness and constructive dialogue have been and will be the main credo of the Ministry. She went on to say that since the implementation of the Hearing State concept initiated by the Kazakh President the principle has been given the new impetus in all spheres supervised by the Ministry.

Mrs. Balayeva said that there are around 15 dialogue platforms with public activists, experts, and relevant NGOs representing two thirds of their participants. She noted that at the platforms ways how to find best solutions defining the main framework of activities of the Ministry are elaborated.

She told the reps of diplomatic corps and international organizations about the work conducted by the Ministry in the fields of information, civil society, youth and family, interfaith policies as well as religion.

Balayeva also in detail talked about the new legislative changes and amendments to the issues of information, public councils as well as new legislative initiatives on the issues of public control, legitimizing the institution of online petitions, non-non-commercial organizations, religious activity and religious groupings, issues of State youth policy implemented by the order of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

She also told about the implementation of the Civil Society Development Concept established by the Presidential decree last year as well as the National Plan for the Development if the Information Sphere for 2020/22, training of media specialists, measures taken to support private media outlets during the pandemic and measures to combat the spread of fakes during the infodemic.

During the event, Chairwoman of the Board of the Civil Initiative Support Center Lima Diyas presented the materials on improving the mechanisms of interaction between the State and NGOs in Kazakhstan.

In his turn, Asylbek Yessenbayev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Public Development Institute Rukhani Zhanghyru spoke of the implementation of the strategy for promoting First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s article «The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience».