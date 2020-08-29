EN
    14:16, 29 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Information Minister met with Tatar President in Kazan

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva has held a meeting with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov as part of her work visit to Kazan, Tatarstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh minister was invited to take part in the celebrations on 100 years since the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, for which she expressed her gratitude. In her speech, Balayeva noted the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.


    The minister also met with State Advisor of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiyev and is to meet with the leadership of the Republican Press and Mass Communications Agency Tatarmedia, visit some historical and cultural facilities in Kazan as well as take part in the events on the 100th anniversary of the Tatar ASSR.


