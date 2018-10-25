Kazakh Information Minister outlines key results of President’s Europe trip

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaking at Open Dialogue show on Khabar TV Channel, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev outlined the major results of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to Europe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In Europe, the President indeed held a great number of meetings with the leaders of the world's top economies. I believe that all of them [meetings] were extremely useful for promoting the interests of our country," Mr. Abayev said.

The Minister underlined that the President has always prioritized the economy. Its further growth requires investment. Therefore, in addition to setting goals for the Government, the Head of State also demonstrates that it is necessary to tell potential investors about the country and its capabilities in any circumstance. Thus, the signing of more than 20 different documents worth over $500 million can be considered as the main result of the visit to Finland.

Dauren Abayev also talked about the Head of State's participation in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit. Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country that takes part in it. And the summit negotiations make it possible to synchronize further cooperation. Moreover, Kazakhstan's initiatives to enhance regional cooperation between financial institutions and strengthen inter-religious dialogue were included in the outcome document of the Summit. This, according to the minister, is a very good result.