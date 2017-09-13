EN
    17:25, 13 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh information minister remarks on switching to Latin script

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, has spoken his mind about the introduction of a new standard for the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "It is heartening, for me too, to see that the question is not whether it is necessary to introduce the Latin-script alphabet or not. The question has resolved into practical discussions on whether this alphabet is appropriate or not," he said on the sidelines of the meeting on the digitalization of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

    Recall that the Kazakh Parliament presented a draft of the new alphabet this week on September 11.

    The minister added that he supported the draft version of the alphabet. "The experts will discuss certain letters and consider how to use them in the best way possible. We have submitted it for general discussion. It was not done out of public view, but for the society to consider, draw conclusions, and make proposals and additions."

     

