Kazakh Information Minister suggests holding social councils theme week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular session of the information and social development social council with participation of all active members, representatives of NGOs, heads of subordinate organizations took place, the Information and Social Development Ministry’s press service reports.

The session was held under the chairmanship of Darkhan Mynbai with participation of Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva. It focused on the national Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru project, and action plan for the 30 th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan celebratory events. The national plan consists of 3 directions which include 21 indicators and 66 large events.

As stated there, 75 out of 101 planned events were conducted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The members of the social council supported the idea of the Kazakh Minister to hold the social council theme week in 2022 involving civil society representatives. It is of great importance for summing preliminary results of the civil society institution as well as for developing approaches for further upgrading their activities the countrywide.

Next session of the social council is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.