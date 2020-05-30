Kazakh Information Minister visits volunteer’s headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva visited the republican headquarters of volunteers and office of the Congress of the Youth of Kazakhstan, located in the territory of EXPO in Nur-Sultan, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

During the meeting with the leaders of the republican youth organizations the Minister stressed the need to apply targeted approach to each age group, speed up outreach and awareness raising work.

«We will work depending on needs and interests of each youth category,» she added.

Following the meeting the parties agreed to develop youth projects to embrace problems of all youth categories.